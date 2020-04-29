Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Noble County on the Indiana Department of Health's website Wednesday afternoon.
That brings the total count in Noble County to 11 people who have died as a result of the virus.
St Joseph County also reported a new death, bringing that county's total to 17.
Statwide, 964 people have died, an increase of 63 since Tuesday.
Here are the numbers from the IDH:
Indiana — 17,182 positive cases, up 615; 964 deaths, up 63; 91,550 tests.
Elkhart County — 281 positive cases, up 12; 7 deaths, 0 new; 2,058 tests.
LaGrange County — 24 positive cases, 0 new; 2 dead, 0 new; 140 tests.
Noble County — 68 positive cases, up 10; 11 deaths, up 2; 334 tests.
Kosciusko County — 33 positive cases, up 3; 1 death, 0 new; 506 tests.
St. Joseph County — 620 positive cases, up 18; 17 deaths, 1 new; 3,161 tests.
Marshall County — 28 positive cases, 0 new; 1 death, 0 new; 418 tests.
