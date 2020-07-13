Indiana saw an increase of two COVID-19-related deaths in numbers released Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the state's death total to 2,569. Those two deaths were in Marshall County.
Overall, the state had an increase of 452 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Here are Monday's numbers:
Statewide — 52,037 positive cases, up 452; 2,569 deaths, up two; 570,409 tested, up 5,844; positivity rate, 9.1%.
Elkhart County — 3,662 positive cases up 44; 60 deaths, zero new; 26,593 tested, up 319; positivity rate, 13.77%.
LaGrange County — 487 positive cases, up one; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,233 tested, up 13; positivity rate, 21.81%.
Noble County — 524 positive cases, up four; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,747 tested, up 37; positivity rate, 11.04%.
Kosciusko County — 584 positive cases, up two; four deaths, zero new; 6,074 tested, up 47; positivity rate, 9.61%.
St. Joseph County — 2,211 positive cases, up 63; 69 deaths, zero new; 30,423 tested, up 632; positivity rate, 7.27%.
Marshall County — 570 positive cases, up 13; 11 deaths, two new; 5,121 tested, up 113; positivity rate, 11.13%.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
