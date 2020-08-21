With two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Elkhart County Friday, the total countywide death toll from the virus is now at 95. LaGrange County also reported a death.
The Indiana Department of Health reported on its website Friday that those three deaths were part of an increase of 13 deaths statewide. So far, 2,992 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 216 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, ISDH officials stated in a release issued Friday. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Also today, ISDH officials reported that 1,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 84,317 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 84,317 positive cases, up 1,050; 2,992 deaths, up 13; 958,432 unique individuals tested, up 13,139; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.5%.
Elkhart County — 5,265 positive cases, up 27; 95 deaths, up two; 39,881 unique individuals tested, up 320; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.5%.
LaGrange County — 577 positive cases, up two; 11 deaths, up one; 2,827 unique individuals tested, up nine; positivity rate, 20.41%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.4%.
Noble County — 753 positive cases, up four; 30 deaths, zero new; 6,915 unique individuals tested, up 62; positivity rate, 10.89%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.3%.
Kosciusko County — 901 positive cases, up two; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,981 unique individuals tested, up 37; positivity rate, 9.03%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.1%.
St. Joseph County — 4,105 positive cases, up 64; 87 deaths, zero new; 52,792 unique individuals tested, up 617; positivity rate, 7.77%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.2%.
Marshall County — 848 positive cases, up 21; 23 deaths, zero new; 9,218 unique individuals tested, up 1,145; positivity rate, 9.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 2.6%.
As of Friday, nearly 37% of ICU beds and more than 82% of ventilators are available across the state.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
