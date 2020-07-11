GOSHEN — Statewide new cases of COVID-19 infections topped 700 for the second consecutive day Saturday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 793 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing. The additional cases bring the state’s total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 51,079. Saturday’s daily total for the state was the third highest since the start of the pandemic. The highest one-day total occurred April 26 when 946 cases were recorded. The second-highest daily total was 831 on May 5. The fourth-highest total was 739 on Friday.
Elkhart County recorded one new death attributed to the virus and 71 new cases. State data shows 68.5% of the county's cases involve people age 49 and under.
The ISDH data shows 35.4% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators were available Saturday. Hospitalizations due to the virus were 714, down from 725 on Friday.
A total of 2,563 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the ISDH stated in its news release. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 558,146 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 550,562 on Friday.
LOCAL DATA
Here are Saturday’s numbers for local counties.
Elkhart County — 3,539 positive cases, up 71; 59 deaths, up one; 25,745 tested, up 512; positivity rate 13.7%.
LaGrange County — 484 positive cases, up one; nine deaths, no new deaths; 2,206 tests, up 27.
Noble County — 513 positive cases, up 13; 28 deaths, no new deaths; 4,676 tested, up 70; positivity rate 10.9%.
Kosciusko County — 575 positive cases, up five; four deaths, no new deaths; 5,974 tested, up 93; positivity rate 9.6%.
Marshall County — 544 positive cases, up 14; nine deaths, no new deaths; 4,877 tested, up 82; positivity rate 11.15%.
St. Joseph County — 2,106 positive cases, up 55; 69 deaths, no new deaths; 29,365 tested, up 588; positivity rate 7.17%.
DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING CONTINUES
ISDH is continuing to provide two local drive-through COVID-19 clinics.
The Goshen site is at Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Elkhart site is at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
