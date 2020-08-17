The Indiana Department of Health on Monday announced that 603 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 81,006 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 2,926 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Four previously reported deaths have been removed from the total following a review of records submitted by the attending physician. Another 209 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Here are Monday's numbers:
Statewide — 81,006 positive cases, up 603; 2,926 deaths, up six; 914,633 tested, up 7,829; positivity rate, 8.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 8.1 %.
Elkhart County — 5,153 positive cases, up 33; 92 deaths, zero new; 38,561 tested, up 251; positivity rate, 13.36%; 7-day positivity rate, 12.1%.
LaGrange County — 574 positive cases, up one; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,759 tested, up 19; positivity rate, 20.80%; 7-day positivity rate, 8.3%.
Noble County — 741 positvie cass, up four; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,681 tested, up 43; positivity rate, 11.09%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.6%.
Kosciusko County — 886 positive cases, up four; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,836 tested, up 34; positivity rate, 9.01%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.9%.
St. Joseph County — 3,884 positive cases, up 40; 85 deaths, up two; 50,713 tested, up 512; positivity rate, 7.74%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.0%.
Marshall County — 814 positive cases, up six; 23 deaths, zero new; 7,928 tested, up 44; positivity rate, 10.27%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.2%.
As of today, more than 36% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 914,633 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 906,851 on Sunday.
LOCAL TESTING SITES
• Elkhart — 300 Lawrence St.
• Goshen — 223 Chicago Ave.
Anyone over the age of 2 is able to get a free COVID-19 test at these locations.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
