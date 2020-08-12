Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana State Department of Health's website. One of those deaths was in Elkhart County.
That brings Elkhart County's total of COVID-19-related deaths to 86 since March.
A total of 2,878 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, ISDH officials reported. Another 208 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state officials added. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
Here are Wednesday's numbers:
Statewide — 76,522 positive cases, up 671; 2,878 deaths, up 15; 866,994 tested, up 5,760; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.7%.
Elkhart County — 4,955 positive cases, up 29; 86 deaths, up one; 37,549 tested, up 116; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 8.9%.
LaGrange County — 566 positive cases, up three; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,684 tested, up three; positivity rate, 21.1%; 7-day positivity rate, 11.8%.
Noble County — 690 positive cases, up two; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,445 tested, up seven; positivity rate, 10.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.6%.
Kosicusko County — 872 positive cases, up four; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,728 tested, up 18; positivity rate, 9.0%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.4%.
St. Joseph County — 3,610 positive cases, up 32; 83 deaths, zero new; 48,316 tested, up 166; positivity rate, 7.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.8%.
Marshall County — 794 positive cases, up one; 23 deaths, zero new; 7,640 tested, up 28; positivity rate, 10.4%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.4%.
As of today, more than 34% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 866,994 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 861,655 Tuesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
