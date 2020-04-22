St. Joseph and Marshall counties each have a COVID-19-related death in today's numbers released by the Indiana Department of Health.
The latest deaths bring St. Joseph County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 10, and this is the first for Marshall County.
No new deaths were reported in Elkhart (3), LaGrange (1), Noble (4) or Kosciusko (1) counties.
New cases of the novel coronavirus continued to increase.
Statewide, 12,438 people have tested positive, an increase of 394 from Tuesday. So far, 69,470 people have been tested.
Positive cases locally include: Elkhart County, 185, up six; LaGrange County, 18, steady; Noble County, 45, up five; Kosciusko County, 23, up one; St. Joseph County, 454, up 12; and Marshall County, 26, up two.
