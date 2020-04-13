Elkhart County now has 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of six from Sunday, according to numbers provided by the Indiana Department of Health this afternoon.
LaGrange County has 13 cases, an increase of one. Noble County has 15 cases, an increase of one. Kosciusko County remains at 18.
There are no new deaths locally. Elkhart County's is steady at three, while Noble, LaGrange and Kosciusko counties remain at one each.
Statewide, there are 8,236 people with COVID-19, according to the state. That's an increase of 331 overnight.
There are now 350 people who have died, an increase of seven deaths.
So far, 44,530 people have been tested in the state by the IDH, that was an increase of 2,089 overnight.
Tests completed per county include: Elkhart County, 1,029; LaGrange County, 63; Noble County, 95; and Kosciusko County, 307.
Indiana is also reporting on the number ventilator units it has available. As of this afternoon, 73% of the ventilators in the state are available. And of all the ventilators in the state, 16% of them are being used by COVID-19 patients.
Also, of ICU beds in the state, 44% of them are available. The report shows that 25% of ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.