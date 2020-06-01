The Indiana Department of Health reported on its website Monday that there were nine COVID-19-related deaths reported to them since Sunday's noon report. None of those deaths were reflected in local numbers.
Locally, Kosciusko County saw the highest number of new cases, with an increase of 15 to 150. Elkhart County, which had 159 new cases reported from Friday to Sunday, had zero new cases reported Monday.
Here are the numbers for Monday:
Statewide — 34,830 positive tests, up 292; 1,976 deaths, up nine; 265,896 tested, up 4,413.
Elkhart County — 1,322 positive cases, zero new; 28 deaths, zero new; 10,033 tested.
LaGrange County — 84 positive cases, up three; two deaths, zero new; 556 tested.
Noble County — 237 positive cases, up five; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,547 tested.
Kosciusko County — 150 positive cases, up 15; one death, zero new; 1,895 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,286 positive cases, up 12; 34 deaths, zero new; 13,503 tested.
Marshall County — 111 positive tests, up three; two deaths, zero new; 1,726 tested.
