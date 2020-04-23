Another person has died in Elkhart County as a result of COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health website this afternoon. This brings the total deaths in the county to four.
Elkhart County also saw an increase in the number of people who tested positive. Nine new positive cases made Thursday's total 196.
Statewide, there were 45 deaths reported overnight, bringing the total to 706. Also, another 612 positive cases were recorded, bringing that total to 13,039.
The local counties and their totals include:
- Kosciusko County — 24 positive cases, up one; deaths remained at one.
- LaGrange County — 19 positive cases, up one; deaths remained at one.
- Noble County — 47 positive cases, up two; deaths remained at four.
- St. Joseph County — 475 positive cases, up 21; deaths remain at 10.
- Marshall County — 25 positive cases, up one; deaths remain at one.
