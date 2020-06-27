Elkhart County reported one new COVID-19-related death while St. Joseph County reported an additional two deaths in Saturday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
According to the department, the three deaths were included in a total of 21 new deaths reported throughout the state on Saturday.
As for new positive coronavirus cases, Elkhart County had the highest number locally with 64, once again leading all five surrounding counties in newly reported cases.
Here are Saturday’s numbers:
Statewide — 44,575 positive cases, up 435; 2,424 deaths, up 21; 463,017 tested, up 9,127 with a positive rate of 9.6%.
Elkhart County — 2,928 positive cases, up 64; 42 deaths, up one; 20,646 tested, up 386 with a positive rate of 14.2%.
LaGrange County — 437 positive cases, up seven; six deaths, zero new; 1,963 tested, up 30 with a positive rate of 22.3%.
Noble County — 417 positive cases, up 13; 28 deaths, zero new; 3,822 tested, up 105 with a positive rate of 10.9%.
Kosciusko County — 449 positive cases, up 11; two deaths, zero new; 4,773 tested, up 127 with a positive rate of 9.4%.
St. Joseph County — 1,798 positive cases, up 18; 62 deaths, two new; 24,597 tested, up 425 with a positive rate of 7.3%.
Marshall County — 401 positive cases, up eight; three deaths, zero new; 3,957 tested, up 61 with a positive rate of 10.1%.
