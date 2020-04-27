Noble, Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph counties saw an increase in COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Noble County reported three more deaths, bringing its total up to seven. The county also saw positive cases increase by five to 56.
In Elkhart County, one more death was reported, bringing the total to five. Another 36 people tested positive for a total of 247 cases.
In LaGrange County, the deaths reported increased by one to two. Four more people were also diagnosed, bringing that total up to 23 positive cases.
In St. Joseph County, four more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 15. There was also an increase of 71 positive cases, making the total now 586.
Marshall County had no new deaths to report, with the total staying at one. It did have an increase of four new positive cases, bringing the total to 29.
Kosciusko County's deaths remain at one and they likewise had an increase of four cases, bringing its total to 29.
Statewide, there were 844 deaths reported, an increase of 31. The state also reported that 15,961 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an increase of 963.
For those keeping track of our daily information:
Sunday into Monday
Elkhart County — 247 positive cases Monday (245 Sunday); 1 new death Monday, total 5 (0 new deaths Sunday, total 4).
LaGrange County — 23 positive cases Monday (22 cases Sunday); 1 new death Monday, total 2 (no new deaths Sunday, 1 total).
Kosciusko County — 29 positive cases Monday (29 Sunday); no new deaths Monday or Sunday, 1 total.
Noble County —56 positive cases Monday (54 Sunday); no new deaths Monday (3 Sunday), total 7 deaths.
Marshall County — 29 positive cases Monday (27 cases Sunday); no new deaths Monday or Sunday, total 1.
St. Joseph County — 586 positive cases Monday (576 cases Sunday); 1 death reported Monday (3 deaths reported Sunday), total 15 deaths.
