Four of six local counties have reported a COVID-19-related death since noon Wednesday, according to information released Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Counties reporting one death included Elkhart, LaGrange, St. Joseph and Marshall counties. The state made an adjustment for Noble County, reducing its total number of deaths by one.
Health officials have explained in the past that the death is counted by where the person lived and could account for the adjustment.
Elkhart County also had the highest number of new coronavirus cases locally, although LaGrange showed a larger-than-normal increase.
Here are Thursday's numbers:
Statewide — 38,748 positive cases, up 449; 2,198 deaths, 25 new; 327,342 tested, up 7,392 with 11.8% of those testing positive. This percentage has been gradually decreasing.
Elkhart County — 1,876 positive cases, up 44; 30 deaths, up one; 13,735 tested.
LaGrange County — 219 positive cases, up 31; three deaths, up one; 884 tested.
Noble County — 311 positive cases, up one; 24 deaths, adjusted down by one; 2,287 tested.
Kosciusko County — 271 positive cases, up 19; two deaths, zero new; 2,733 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,481 positive cases, up 28; 45 deaths, up one (as of Monday, the St. Joseph County Health Department reported 56 deaths); 16,964 tested.
Marshall County — 261 positive cases, up 14; three deaths, up one; 2,516 tested.
FROM THE HEALTH DEPARTMENTS
The Noble County Health Department reported this morning that Dr. John Egli's office and New Eden Care Center in Topeka are temporarily closed due to exposure to the coronavirus.
"It is the recommendation from the State Dept of Health that whenever one or more (in this case more) have tested positive if the majority of the employees, clients have been exposed that they remain closed for 14 days and be tested," health officials posted on the department's Facebook page.
They also posted that the hospital has been notified.
In St. Joseph County, Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz, writes, "We want to remind our community that the Governor has given the authority to cities and counties throughout Indiana to establish and enforce stricter recommendations and requirements to specifically meet the unique needs of each county. This stated, our current Public Health Order 1-20 (the requirement to wear face coverings in enclosed establishments and public spaces) remains in effect until July 4 and will likely be extended beyond that date."
And in Elkhart County, Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz writes, "Since the coronavirus pandemic started, many things we took for granted have changed.
We still need to live our lives, but do it somewhat differently to keep our families and neighbors safe. Here are some tips to help with some of the new challenges we are all facing.
"Car Pooling: The less contact a person has with people outside their household (the people who live in the same house), the safer they are from contracting the virus and spreading it. But if you have to carpool, or otherwise spend time in close contact with others, there are things you can do to lessen the risk. If there are two people, one can ride on the passenger side in the back — as far apart from the driver as possible. Always wear masks when carpooling, and open the windows when possible. If you can't open the windows, turn the air in the car on in such a way, it only blows one direction and doesn't re-circulate.
"Eating lunch with co-workers or friends: We all miss the camaraderie of our friends and family. Using electronic communication is safest, especially when visiting with a person at high risk for severe diseases, such as elderly, or someone with a chronic medical condition, or who has a weakened immune system. If you choose to eat with someone, do so outside as much as possible, and maintain distancing. If you are visiting after eating, put a mask on to keep your coworker or friend safe.
"Weekend BBQ: A traditional part of summer for many has been grilling outside. And outside is the safest place to be! Here are some tips to be as safe as possible when firing up the grill in these 'COVID times.' If you're inviting over friends or family who don't live in your house, take a look at your patio, backyard, park, or area where you plan to serve the food. Can chairs be spaced out a little more? Can food and drinks be spread out on a few tables placed in different areas, so everyone isn't huddled around one 'food table'? Look at how many people you are inviting — can you relax and have fun with one other family, or a few other people instead of a big crowd? Also, remember if you are inviting older friends or family members, they are at higher risk, so please take extra care to protect them."
