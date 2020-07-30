Five local residents were listed among the 13 deaths reported by the Indiana State Department of Health during Thursday afternoon's website update.
Three of those five were in Elkhart County, one in St. Joseph County and one in Marshall County.
With Thursday's new numbers, the total number of Hoosier COVID-19-related deaths is 2,746. The totals locally are: 75 in Elkhart County, 78 in St. Joseph County and 21 in Marshall County.
Here are the numbers reported by ISDH Thursday for Wednesday, including a new number, the 7-day positivity rate, which ended July 23:
Statewide — 65,253 positive, up 970; 2,746 deaths, up 13; 735,848 tested, up 11,644; positivity rate, 8.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.9%.
Elkhart County — 4,467 positive cases, up 44; 75 deaths, up three; 33,352 tested, up 285; positivity rate, 13.39%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.0%.
LaGrange County — 535 positive cases, up four; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,505 tested, up 17; positivity rate, 21.36%; 7-day positivity rate, 23.7%.
Noble County — 613 positive cases, up five; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,722 tested, up 67; positivity rate, 10.7%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.5%.
Kosciusko County — 788 positive cases, up 19; 11 deaths, zero new; 8,506 tested, up 311; positivity rate, 9.26%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.3%.
St. Joseph County — 2,967 positive cases, up 74; 78 deaths, one new; 39,853 tested, up 667; positivity rate, 7.44%; 7-day positivity rate, 6.0%.
Marshall County — 722 positive cases, up two; 21 deaths, up one; 6,734 tested, up 67; positivity rate, 10.72%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.9%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.