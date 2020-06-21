Coronavirus
The Indiana State Department of Health reported five additional deaths statewide on its website in its noon update Sunday. All five of those deaths were local: two in LaGrange County and three in St. Joseph County.

Elkhart County had the highest number of new coronavirus cases locally — 65, bringing the total to 2,603.

Here are Sunday's numbers:

Statewide — 42,423 positive cases, up 393; 2,350 deaths, up five; 411,920 tested, up 10,276 for a positive rate of 10.3%.

Elkhart County — 2,603 positive cases, up 65; 38 deaths, zero new; 18,296 tested with a positive rate of 14.23%.

LaGrange County — 377 positive cases, up 12; five deaths, up two; 1,632 tested with a positive rate of 23.10%.

Noble County — 367 positive cases, up 11; 27 deaths, zero new; 3,266 tested with a positive rate of 11.23%.

Kosciusko County — 381 positive cases, up seven; two deaths, zero new; 3,911 tested with a positive rate of 9.74%.

St. Joseph County — 1,662 positive cases, up 16; 56 deaths, up three; 21,891 tested with a positive rate of 7.6%.

Marshall County — 359 positive cases, up 12; three deaths, zero new; 3,502 tested with a positive rate of 10.25%.

