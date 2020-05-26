Elkhart and Noble counties each reported a COVID-19-related death, increasing their numbers to 28 and 21 respectively, according to numbers issued by the Indiana State Department of Health Tuesday.
Elkhart, Noble, Kosciusko, St. Joseph and Marshall counties all saw increases in the amount of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 32,078 positive cases, up 373; 1,850 deaths, up 18; 230,749 tested, up 4,551 with 13.9% of those tested being positive.
Elkhart County — 1,057 positive cases, up 49; 28 deaths, up one; 8,242 tested.
LaGrange County — 60 positive cases, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 474 tested.
Noble County — 189 positive cases, up four; 21 deaths, up one; 1,139 tested.
Kosciusko County — 94 positive cases, up eight; one death, zero new; 1,560 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,205 positive cases, up 50; 34 deaths, zero new; 11,495 tested.
Marshall County — 76 positive cases, up 12; one death, zero new; 1,399 tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.