Elkhart and LaGrange counties' coronavirus numbers continued to rise, with an increase of 32 in Elkhart County and 26 in LaGrange County, according to updated information from the Indiana State Department of Health.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Elkhart County Health Department writes, "As many of you may have seen, we in Elkhart County had the highest positive case increase in the state. ... COVID-19 is here and it is spreading, rapidly. Please, help your fellow Elkhart County citizens by wearing a mask when in public places and crowded spaces.
"The masks keeps people safe from your germs and if those around you wear a mask, that protects you. You never know when you could be a carrier, spreading the virus, to other people who may not be able to recover as well as you. In this time, we are asking everyone to think of others as well as yourselves."
Graphics were included to show coronavirus locations and increasing numbers.
As expected, there are more cases in larger cities. Elkhart, which encompasses three ZIP codes, 56514, 46516 and 46517, had the most total cases. The 46516 had the most (around 350) and includes the Dunlap/Elkhart area, followed by 46514 (Elkhart) at about 340 and 46517 (Elkhart/Dunlap/Jimtown) at about 250.
Goshen had the second highest numbers, with 46526 (southwest of U.S. 33) taking the highest amount of all of the individual ZIP codes, topping 350 cases. The 46528 region (northeast of U.S. 33 in Goshen) was just under the 300 mark.
Other ZIP codes were significantly lower.
Nappanee 46550 came in around 90 or so; Middlebury 46540 was in the 60s area; Bristol 46507 was at about 50; Millersburg 46543 had around 25; and New Paris and Wakarusa had what appeared to be fewer than 10.
In Indiana, the number of people testing positive continued to decrease and is now at 11% of all of those tested, according to the state's website.
Here are the numbers reported Wednesday:
Statewide — 41,013 positive cases, up 264; 2,289 deaths, up 24; 371,182 tested, up 7,561 (11% positive rate).
Elkhart County — 2,280 positive cases, up 32; 35 deaths, zero new; 16,217 tested.
LaGrange County — 320 positive cases, up 26; two deaths, zero new; 1,370 tested.
Noble County — 346 positive cases, up five; 27 deaths, zero new; 2,776 tested.
Kosciusko County — 335 positive cases, up five; two deaths, zero new; 3,342 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,583 positive cases, up 12; 53 deaths, up two; 19,574 tested.
Marshall County — 322 positive cases, up seven; three deaths, zero new; 3,068 tested.
