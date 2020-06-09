Elkhart County saw an increase of 59 coronavirus cases in Tuesday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health. It was the largest increase of cases locally. Noble County and St. Joseph County each reported one death.
Noble County Health Officer Terry Gaff, in a news release, said, the county has experienced its first death of a person not associated with long-term care facilities, plus it has had another death in one of those facilities where there has been a known outbreak.
There has also been an outbreak of the virus at a day care center in Auburn that has resulted in a positive test for at least one child younger than 6 months old.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 38,033 positive cases, up 430; 2,158 deaths, up 23; 315,390 tested, up 6,015 with 12.1% testing positive.
Elkhart County — 1,800 positive cases, up 59; 29 deaths, zero new; 13,026 tested.
LaGrange County — 181 positive cases, up 10; two deaths, zero new; 795 tested.
Noble County — 305 positive cases, up six; 23 deaths, up one; 2,134 tested.
Kosciusko County — 242 positive cases, up 10; two deaths, zero positive; 2,572 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,437 positive cases, up 19; 43 deaths, up one (the health department is reporting a higher number); 16,395 tested.
Marshall County — 230 positive cases,up three; two deaths, zero new; 2,378 tested.
ROUNDUP
Update in COVID-19 activity at Goshen Health
Goshen Health officials on Monday released COVID-19 numbers they have seen since March 11.
Cases handled by Goshen Health are now:
• Completed 5,411 tests
• Received 4,181 negative test results
• Received 702 positive test results (14.4% of results received)
• Admitted 82 patients and discharged 68
• Confirmed 3 COVID-positive related mortalities
People returning to work, a relaxation of social distancing and not wearing masks in public are some of the reasons for the increases – it is vital that the community work together to stop the spread of the virus, Goshen Health officials stated in the news release.
“The most important step we can take is to keep our guard up. We need to do everything we know to reduce our exposure and likelihood of transmitting the virus,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Nafziger. “Across the system, our healthcare workers who are caring for COVID-19 patients have not contracted the virus – as long as they were wearing the prescribed PPE. This provides reassurance that taking precautions makes all the difference. For the public, this means wearing masks is still one of the most critical actions that will make a difference.”
In addition to wearing a mask, it is crucial that you practice social distancing, wash your hands, disinfect household surfaces, cover your cough and stay home as much as possible, health officials said. And, those who feel ill should stay home, call their doctor and get tested. “These simple steps will help protect you and your loved ones,” the release reads.
Middlebury Summer Festival canceled for 2020.
The Middlebury Summer Festival committee has chosen to cancel the Aug. 14 and 15 festival.
In the midst of the pandemic of COVID-19 and the many difficult health requirements of safety set forth by the state and county for guests, the committee members said they felt it is impossible to conduct the festival this year.
“Social distancing and facility sanitation is an overwhelming impossible target to achieve with the consideration that many of our guests are included in the category of ‘at-risk’ individuals,” committee members wrote in a news release. “Having entertainment inside of a tent where attendees are seated less than 6 feet apart or gathering in close-knit groups to watch 3-on-3 basketball is not conducive to health safety. Standing in line for festival food usually results in less than recommended distancing. Lining the street to watch the parade shoulder to shoulder is not recommended by health officials in the state or county.
“Our county fair and the state fair have chosen to cancel their events this year because of the same guidelines. We join them in consideration of the health of the community.”
The Middlebury Summer Festival plans to be back in 2021 on Aug. 13 and 14.
Community members are invited to volunteer to help with the 2021 festival. To do so, contact rutley3732@aol.com (Rich) or jlpro22@aol.com (Jen) .
Ivy Tech offering 10,000 participants free classes, training
Leaders of Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart announced they are offering free classes and trainings for 10,000 participants.
“The college is elevating its commitment to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 experiencing unemployment, reduced hours, and/or furloughs across the state,” Ivy Tech officials said. “Participants may take more than one class or training in a range of relevant high-demand areas.”
To get detailed information about the classes and trainings, and to register for free, visit www.ivytech.edu/10kclasses.
According to the news release, many of the classes and trainings will be offered so that the participant can start and finish on their own timeline, with no regular course meeting times. A few offerings are time limited. The college leaders plan to increase the types of offerings and trainings throughout the summer.
One of the certificates/trainings offered is C-101 Certified Industry 4.0 Associate I (SACA). This training prepares individuals to succeed in entry-level operation and assembly positions in modern production environments that use Industry 4.0 automation technologies. Also ideal for individuals in other related occupations, such as IT, seeking to become versed in factory floor automation equipment and processes. Participants complete interactive computer training modules, readings, and assessments, followed by a 90-minute exam. Upon successfully passing the exam, participants will receive the Silver Level National Certification from Smart Automation Certification Association (SACA) for the Certified Industry Associate I.
More class and training offerings for skills credit, and for-credit classes and trainings, will be phased in later this summer.
Maple City Health Care offering COVID testing
For the past week, Maple City Health Care Center has been offering coronavirus testing at no charge to community members with symptoms or who have a coronavirus positive household member. Testing is available on a first-come-first-served basis in the parking lot of North Goshen Mennonite Church, 501 North Eighth Street, Goshen, generally from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site is staffed with bilingual (English/Spanish) staff. They use the Abbott test system, with results available within 15 minutes.
Center officials expect to open a second testing site with similar testing equipment within a week.
BMV expands operations beginning Monday
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Monday it will resume walk-in service and will continue to accept a limited number of appointments beginning Monday. Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions needed in a branch with the exception of driving skills exams. The BMV is finalizing its timeline to resume driving skills exams and will share details in the coming weeks.
The majority of branches will return to a five day per week schedule serving Hoosiers Tuesday through Saturday. Branch hours, and branches with different schedules, are noted on the branch map page of the BMV website, found here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2415.htm
“We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks. Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said.
BMV branches will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines which means there will be a limit on the number of people permitted in a branch at one time. Appropriate spacing will be marked outside branches to accommodate all customers until they can enter for their transaction.
Customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same. Hoosiers may complete many services only, or also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return renewal through USPS using preprinted forms.
ISDH releases guidance for outdoor visitation
Due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, it has been almost three months since families of long-term care centers have been able to visit in-person with their loved ones. On June 3, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) released new guidance for outdoor family visitation.
American Senior Communities officials said they understand residents and families are anxious to connect and is working hard to develop policies and protocols based on the new guidance to keep residents and employees safe while reintroducing family visitation.
Only ASC communities that meet specific criteria can allow visitations to occur.
Visitors of approved communities will be screened, asked to sign-in, wear a face mask and adhere to proper social distancing along with other criteria during the visitation. Residents must also wear a mask during the visit and meet additional criteria as well.
ASC families are asked to review the criteria provided by ISDH and will be notified when their loved ones’ community qualifies for these outdoor visitations.
Four Winds Casino to reopen Monday
The Pokagon Gaming Authority recently announced that all of its Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan and Indiana will reopen to the public at noon Monday Eastern time.
Each Four Winds Casino location has implemented changes to their amenities and services to help protect the health and safety of guests and employees, and will continue to provide an enjoyable entertainment experience.
Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos said, “As the health and safety of our guests and employees, has been and continues to remain our top priority, we will be opening with some changes to our amenities and services.”
Upon entering each casino through designated entrances, guests will be required wear a mask and be screened using touchless temperature check technology. The age of guests will be restricted to those 21 and older as some non-gaming amenities will be closed. The number of active slot machines has been reduced and in some cases chairs and machines have been moved while popular games have Plexiglas dividers to help ensure social distancing guidelines. There will also be reduced seating at table games.
Additional cleaning teams have been added in every area of the casinos with a focus on frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces. All Four Winds team members will also be washing and sanitizing their hands more frequently, for at least 20 seconds and practicing respiratory etiquette.
Dining venues will be limited with seating and hours of operation. Touchless menus will be available at each restaurant using a scanned QR code and a disposable menu will be provided upon request. There will be more spacing in between tables and party sizes will be limited. Self-service beverage stations will now be equipped with a team member for assistance.
Additional procedures and service modifications to protect the health and safety of guests and employees include:
• Masks will be worn by all employees
• Additional signage containing COVID-19 prevention and social distancing reminders with be posted throughout each casino location
• Rescheduled entertainment will be announced as dates are confirmed
• Valet and group shuttle service will not be offered
• The buffets will be closed
Hand sanitizer sale benefits JA, Startup Moxie
Those who are looking to stock up on hand sanitizer and are interested in “lending a hand” to local nonprofits can purchase sanitizer from Junior Achievement and Startup Moxie. These Elkhart County nonprofits have partnered together, along with Kem Krest, to sell hand sanitizer to benefit their youth entrepreneurship programs in our community. All proceeds from the sale will support Junior Achievement and Startup Moxie in Elkhart County, and boxes of sanitizer will also be donated to Elkhart Community Schools.
As Indiana residents head back into the “new normal,” it’s clear that hand hygiene will continue to play an important part in the U.S. response to COVID-19. Kem Krest, an Elkhart-based supply chain company, has found a way to help the South Bend-Elkhart region by “pivoting” their daily operations and began producing hand sanitizer spray. The company started producing hand sanitizer in March as a response to shortages especially for first responders and organizations on the front line of the pandemic.
Purchase a box of Kem Krest hand sanitizer spray, which includes 12-count of 4-oz. bottles, for $50. The boxes can be placed at employee workstations, or given out to friends and family, Kem Krest official said.
To purchase, pick a nonprofit to purchase from using the following links:
Junior Achievement serving Elkhart County: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/jaoechsf/event/815825/
Startup Moxie Elkhart County: startupmoxieelkhartcounty.kindful.com/e/handsanitizer
In addition, Kem Krest officials said, the public can “lend a hand” and donate a box to Elkhart Community Schools classrooms for an additional $50.
The sale continues until June 17 or until sold out. There are 141 boxes per nonprofit available. Orders can be picked up with a drive-through system set for June 18 from 3-6 p.m. and June 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Jimtown High School, 59021 C.R. 3 in Elkhart. These are for advance sale orders only.
The Kem Krest hand sanitizer spray meets Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not readily available. It is also Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved, according ti Kem Krest.
History museum reopening
The History Museum in South Bend is reopening to the public Sunday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Normal operating hours will resume: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The adjoining Studebaker National Museum will also reopen that day.
In accordance with St. Joseph County guidelines, visitors are required to wear masks when in the museum. In addition, for visitors’ added protection, staff will wear masks when in public areas. There are protective Plexiglas windows in place where tickets are sold. Signs remind all that social distancing is in effect, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the museum.
The Oliver Mansion, Worker’s Home, and Kidsfirst Children’s Museum will remain closed due to social distancing restrictions. Touchscreens and tactile exhibits have been temporarily removed or modified for safety.
The History Museum is offering free admission to all health care providers and first responders for the remainder of the year.
