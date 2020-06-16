Elkhart County's positive coronavirus cases increased by 80 to 2,248 and the county had one death, according to Tuesday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Elkhart County had the largest increase of any of the local counties.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 40,786 positive cases, up 440; 2,265 deaths, up 14; 363,745 tested, up 8,014 with 11.2% testing positive.
Elkhart County — 2,248 positive cases, up 80; 35 deaths, up one; 15,756 tested.
LaGrange County — 294 positive cases, up 17; two deaths, zero new; 1,236 tested.
Noble County — 341 positive cases, up four; 27 deaths, zero new; 2,707 tested.
Kosciusko County — 330 positive cases, up 19; two deaths, zero new; 3,293 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,571 positive cases, up 19; 51 deaths, up one; 19,107 tested.
Marshall County — 315 positive cases, up 10; three deaths, zero new; 2,978 tested.
