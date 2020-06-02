Elkhart County saw an increase of 62 novel coronavirus cases in today's numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health. That brings the county's total number of cases up to 1,384.
It was the highest increase locally.
No new deaths were reported locally, however, the state surpassed 2,000 deaths.
Here are today's numbers:
Statewide — 35,237 positive cases, up 430; 2,022 deaths, up 46; 271,919 tested, up 6,052 (13% testing positive).
Elkhart County — 1,384 positive cases, up 62; 28 deaths, zero new; 10,399 tested.
LaGrange County — 93 positive cases, up nine; two deaths, zero new; 574 tested.
Noble County — 238 positive cases, up one; 21 deaths, zero new; 1,641 tested.
Kosciusko County — 156 positive cases, up six; one death, zero new; 1,963 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,309 positive cases, up 23; 34 deaths, zero new; 14,007 tested.
Marshall County — 128 positive cases, up 17; two deaths, zero new; 1,833 tested.
