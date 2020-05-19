Elkhart County and St. Joseph County each saw a rise in the number of coronavirus cases as well as deaths, according to information released by the Indiana State Department of Health Tuesday.
The state website shows the number of people in Elkhart County who tested positive for the novel coronavirus increased by 46 to 733 total. In St. Joseph County, the number rose by 30 to 1,014 positive cases.
Along with the single death in Elkhart County, which brings the total death count to 24, St. Joseph County had two more deaths, bringing that county's total to 30.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 28,705 positive cases, up 481; 1,678 deaths, up 57; 189,330 tested, up 5,512.
Elkhart County — 733 positive cases, up 46; 24 deaths, up one; 5,912 tested.
LaGrange County — 52 positive cases, up two; two deaths, zero new; 348 tested.
Noble County — 152 positive cases, zero new; 20 deaths, zero new; 777 tested.
Kosciusko County — 60 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,262 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,014 positive cases, up 30; 30 deaths, up two; 8,448 tested.
Marshall County — 44 positive cases, up two; one death, zero new; 1,012 tested.
