The number of novel coronavirus cases increased by 23 in Elkhart County on Friday, according to information on the Indiana Department of Health's website.
That brings the total number of people who have tested positive in Elkhart County to 410.
In St. Joseph County, one death was reported, making the total number of deaths rise to 25. The county also had an increase of 43 new positive cases, bringing its total to 773.
Here are Friday's numbers from the IDH:
Statewide — 23,146 positive tests, up 675; 1,328 deaths, up 33; 130,128 tested, up 5,383.
Elkhart County — 410 positive tests, up 23; 16 deaths, zero new; 3,190 tested, up 213.
LaGrange County — 36 positive cases, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 201 tested, up five.
Noble County — 127 positive cases, up three; 14 deaths, zero new; 477 tested, up 20.
Kosciusko County — 39 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 724 tested, up 29.
St. Joseph County — 773 positive cases, up 43; 25 deaths, up one; 4,885, up 380.
Marshall County — 31 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 608 tested, up 21.
