Elkhart County added another 120 positive coronavirus cases since noon Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health update Thursday. That brings Elkhart County to 2,400 total cases, becoming the third highest in the state, surpassing Allen County, which as 2,324. However, Allen County greatly exceeds Elkhart County in deaths. Allen County has 91 deaths, while Elkhart County now has 36, with the addition of one in Thursday's count.
Here are Thursday's numbers:
Statewide — 41,438 positive cases, up 584; 2,304 deaths, up 15; 384,722 tested, up 10,701 with a positive rate of 10.8%.
Elkhart County — 2,400 positive cases, up 120; 36 deaths, up one; 16,867 tested.
LaGrange County — 336 positive cases, up 16; two deaths, zero new; 1,460 tested.
Noble County — 354 positive cases, up eight; 27 deaths, zero new; 2,882 tested.
Kosciusko County — 354 positive cases, up 19; two deaths, zero new; 3,484 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,612 positive cases, up 29; 53 deaths, zero new; 20,369 tested.
Marshall County — 338 positive cases, up 16; three deaths, zero new; 3,246 tested.
