Elkhart County has 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Indiana Department of Health's Tuesday afternoon numbers. That brings the total of coronavirus cases to 100 in the county. There remain three deaths in the county and 1,039 people tested.
In LaGrange County, the numbers were the same as Monday: 13 positive cases, one death and 63 tested.
In Noble County, the number of positive cases increased by two to 17. The county remains at one death and so far 100 people have been tested.
In Kosciusko County, there was an increase of one positive case bringing the total to 19. The county remains at one death and 309 people have been tested.
Statewide, there are 8,527 people who have tested positive, an increase of 313 since Monday. There have been 387 deaths, up by 37. And so far 46,017 people have been tested, an increase of 1,502.
