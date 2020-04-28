Two more COVID-19-related deaths in Elkhart County were confirmed by Indiana Department of Health officials Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to seven.
State health officials also reported that another 22 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making the total 269. So far, 1,944 people have been tested in Elkhart County.
In Noble County, another two deaths were also reported, bringing that county’s total to nine. So far, 58 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with an increase of two overnight.
Other local counties’ numbers include:
LaGrange County — 24 positive cases, up one; deaths remain unchanged at two; 135 tested.
Kosciusko County — 30 positive cases, up one; deaths remain unchanged at one; 492 tested.
St. Joseph County — 602 positive cases, up 16; 16 deaths, up one; 2,895 tested.
Marshall County — 28 positive cases, up one; deaths remain unchanged at one; 403 tested.
Statewide, there are 16,588 positive cases, up 650; 901 deaths, up 57; 87,181 tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.