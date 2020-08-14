INDIANAPOLIS — Half of the reported COVID-19-related deaths in Indiana were in Elkhart County, according to statistics released on the Indiana State Department of Health's website Friday.
The state recorded eight deaths and of those, four were in Elkhart County. No other local counties reported deaths. Those four deaths push Elkhart County over the 90 mark to 91.
A total of 2,906 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 207 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH also announced that 1,079 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 78,632 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 78,632 positive cases, up 1,079; 2,906 deaths, up eight; 886,489 tested, up 10,925; positivity rate, 8.9%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.6%.
Elkhart County — 5,051 positive cases, up 59; 91 deaths, up four; 37,867 tested, up 92; positivity rate, 13.34%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.6%.
LaGrange County — 571 positive cases, up two; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,719 tested, up 10; positivity rate, 21%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.5%.
Noble County — 717 positive cases, up nine; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,527 tested, up four; positivity rate, 10.98%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.6%.
Kosciusko County — 878 positive cases, up six; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,781 tested, up 31; positivity rate, 8.98%; 7-day positivity rate, 4.3%.
St. Joseph County — 3,766 positive cases, up 85; 83 deaths, zero new; 49,351 tested, up 550; positivity rate, 7.63%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.2%.
Marshall County — 805 positive cases, up four; 23 deaths, zero new; 7,792 tested, up 57; positivity rate, 10.33%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.3%.
As of Friday, nearly 33% of ICU beds and nearly 80% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 886,489 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 877,970 on Thursday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
