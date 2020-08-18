One COVID-19-related death was reported in Elkhart County and two in St. Joseph County, according to the state's updated information on its website Tuesday.
A total of 2,954 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 28 from the previous day. Another 211 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, ISDH officials reported. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH also reported Tuesday that 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. As of Tuesday, 81,847 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 81,847 positive cases, up 850; 2,954 deaths, up 28; 923,614 tested, up 12,106; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.8%.
Elkhart County — 5,190 positive cases, up 37; 93 deaths, up one; 39,190 tested, up 629; positivity rate, 13.24%; 7-day positivity rate, 13.0%.
LaGrange County — 575 positive cases, up one; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,781 tested, up 22; positivity rate, 20.68%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.5%.
Noble County — 745 positive cases, up four; 29 deaths, zero new; 6,764 tested, up 83; positivity rate, 11.01%; 7-day positivity rate, 10.9%.
Kosciusko County — 888 positive cases, up two; 12 deaths, zero new; 9,884 tested, up 48; positivity rate, 8.98%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.8%.
St. Joseph County — 3,938 positive cases, up 54; 87 deaths, up two; 51,284 tested, up 571; positivity rate, 7.68%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.1%.
Marshall County — 814 positive cases, zero new; 23 deaths, zero new; 7,990 tested, up 62; positivity rate, 10.19%; 7-day positivity rate, 3.9%.
As of Tuesday, nearly 39% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 928,614 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 914,633 on Monday.
ISDH will host four free testing sites throughout the state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Two of them are local. They include:
Goshen — Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave.
Elkhart — Northside Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
