INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange and Kosciusko counties each had a COVID-19-related death, according to the Indiana State Department of Health's website Friday.
LaGrange County now has had seven people die, while Kosciusko County has had four.
Those two deaths were part of the 19 reported statewide. Friday's state death count includes 11 deaths in Allen County occurring between April 19 and June 22 that were not initially reported to ISDH, health officials said. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
ISDH also announced that 541 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 46,915 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 46,915 positive cases, up 541; 2,488 deaths, up 19; 504,153 tested, up 7,396; positivity rate, 9.3%.
Elkhart County — 3,164 positive cases, up 31; 43 deaths, zero new; 22,840 tested, up 250; positivity rate, 13.85%.
LaGrange County — 465 positive cases, up one; seven deaths, up one; 2,093 tested, up eight; positivity rate, 22.22%.
Noble County — 457 positive cases, up six; 28 deaths, zero new; 4,205 tested, up 116; positivity rate, 10.87%
Kosciusko County — 512 positive cases, up 12; four deaths, up one; 5,301 tested, up 82; positivity rate, 9.66%.
St. Joseph County — 1,863 positive cases, up six; 66 deaths, zero new; 26,313 tested, up 228; positivity rate, 7.08%.
Marshall County — 427 positive cases, up nine; three deaths, zero new; 4,304 tested, up six; positivity rate, 9.92%.
Statewide, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to information from the ISDH. As of Friday, more than 41 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are asked to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are invited to get tested.
To find other testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The ISDH COVID-19 call center will be closed Friday through Sunday and will resume operations at 8 a.m. Monday.
