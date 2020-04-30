Noble County has another COVID-19 related death, bringing its total to 12, according to information from the Indiana Department of Health Thursday afternoon.
It was the only death reported locally.
The death was among the 44 reported statewide for a total of 1,007.
The numbers released Thursday are:
Statewide — 17,835 positive cases, up 669; 1,007 deaths, up 44; 94,998 tested, up 3,475.
Elkhart County — 287 positive tests, up six; seven deaths, zero new; 2,106 tested.
LaGrange County — 25 positive cases, up one; two deaths, zero new; 146 tested.
Noble County — 69 positive cases, up one; 12 deaths, up one; 345 tested.
Kosciusko County — 24 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 523 tested.
St. Joseph County — 633 positive cases, up 13; 17 deaths, zero new; 3,304 tested; Marshall County — 29 positive, up one; one death, zero new; 441 tested.
