Elkhart County saw an increase of 77 new coronavirus cases since noon Thursday in new numbers released online by the Indiana State Department of Health Friday. There were also two additional deaths reported.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 41,746 positive cases, up 389; 2,327 deaths, up 23; 392,887 tested, up 8,559 with a positive test rate of 10.6%.
Elkhart County — 2,477 positive cases, up 77; 38 deaths, up two; 17,344 tested. Elkhart County has a tested-to-positive rate of 14.28%, with an infection rate of 1.20% of the total population.
LaGrange County — 354 positive cases, up 18; three deaths, up one; 1,501 tested. LaGrange County has a tested-to-positive rate of 23.58%, with a total county infection rate of .89%.
Noble County — 358 positive cases, up four; 27 deaths, zero new; 3,045 tested. Noble County has a tested-to-positive rate of 11.76% and a total county infection rate of .75%.
Kosciusko County — 362 positive cases, up eight; two deaths, zero new; 3,552 tested. Kosciusko County has a tested-to-positive rate of 10.19% and a total county infection rate of .45%.
St. Joseph County — 1,628 positive cases, up 16; 53 deaths, zero new; 20,932 tested. St. Joseph County has a tested-to-positive rate of 7.77% and a total county infection rate of .60%.
Marshall County — 344 positive cases, up six; three deaths, zero new; 3,348 tested. Marshall County has a tested-to-positive rate of 10.27% and a total county infection rate of .74.
