The Indiana Department of Health reported this afternoon that another 61 people have died as a result of COVID-19. That brings the death toll in Indiana to 630.
Another 431 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing that total to 12,097.
So far, 67,264 people have been tested by the IDH.
Local counties and their numbers are as follows:
- Elkhart County — 179 positive, up 15, with deaths remaining at three, and 1,360 people tested.
- LaGrange County — 18 positive, up one, with deaths remaining at one, and 94 people tested.
- Noble County — 40 positive, up two, with deaths remaining at four, and 208 people tested.
- Kosciusko County — 22 positive, which is steady, deaths remain at one and 397 people tested.
- St. Joseph County — 412 positive, up 30, with deaths remaining at nine, and 1,730 people tested.
- Marshall County — 24 positive, which is steady, with zero deaths reported, and 303 people have been tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.