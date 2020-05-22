The total number of people in Elkhart County who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus grew by 59 Friday to 903, according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. No new deaths were reported in Elkhart County.
St. Joseph County, though, reported one new COVID-19-related death and 15 new cases.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 30,409 positive cases, up 493; 1,791 deaths, up 27; 208,561 tested, up 5,605.
Elkhart County — 903 positive cases, up 59; 27 deaths, zero new; 7,004 tested.
LaGrange County — 58 positive cases, up one; two deaths, zero new; 425 tested.
Noble County — 167 positive cases, up six; 20 deaths, zero new; 935 tested.
Kosciusko County — 71 positive cases, up 10; one death, zero new; 1,393 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,097 positive cases, up 15; 33 deaths, up one; 9,931 tested.
Marshall County — 54 positive cases, up three; one death, zero new; 1,153 tested.
