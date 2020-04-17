The Indiana Department of Health reported this afternoon another 42 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total deaths in Indiana to 519.
Statewide 10,154 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up 642 since Thursday.
According to the IDH, 54,785 people have been tested.
In Elkhart County, seven more people have tested positive, increasing the day's count to 130. So far, 1,139 people have been tested.
Positive tests and their increases by county are: Kosciusko County, 22, up 1; LaGrange County, 16, up 1; Noble County, 29, up 2; St. Joseph County, 358, up 52; and Marshall County, 22, up 2.
No new deaths were reported in any of those counties.
