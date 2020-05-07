There were 31 new COVID-19-related deaths in Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Health's online numbers Thursday. However, none of those were local.
Elkhart County had the highest number of new novel coronavirus cases locally with 26 new cases, bringing the number to 387.
St. Joseph County had 16 new positive cases, bringing its total to 730.
Here is a look at today's numbers:
Statewide — 22,503 positive cases, up 650; 1,295 deaths, up 31; 124,782 tested, up 4,316.
Elkhart County — 387 positive cases, up 26; 16 deaths, zero new; 2,977 tested, up 248.
LaGrange County — 36 positive cases, zero new; two deaths, zero new; 196 tested, up five.
Noble County — 124 positive cases, up one; 14 deaths, zero new; 457 tested, up 28.
Kosciusko County — 39 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 695 tested, up 13.
St. Joseph County — 730 positive cases, up 16; 24 deaths, zero new; 4,505 tested, up 325.
Marshall County — 31 positive cases, zero new; one death, zero new; 587 tested, up 56.
