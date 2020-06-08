After a weekend that saw an increase of 132 novel coronavirus cases in Elkhart County alone, Monday's update from the Indiana State Department of Health reported a lower increase of 24 new cases.
St. Joseph County also saw an increase of three deaths, bringing its total to 42, according to ISDH. However, the St. Joseph County Health Department is reporting 54 deaths.
Here are Monday's numbers, according to ISDH:
Statewide — 37,623 positive cases, up 244; 2,135 deaths, up 14; 181 probable deaths; 309,503 tested, up 5,282 (a rate of 12.2% positive).
Elkhart County — 1,741 positive cases, up 24; 29 deaths, zero new; 12,684 tested.
LaGrange County — 171 positive cases, up 12; two deaths, zero new; 772 tested.
Noble County — 299 positive cases, up three; 22 deaths, zero new; 2,067 tested.
Kosciusko County — 232 positive cases, up five; two deaths, zero new; 2,466 tested.
St. Joseph County — 1,418 positive cases, up 12; 42 deaths, up three (54 reported by the health department as of Friday); 16,106 tested.
Marshall County — 227 positive cases, up 13; two deaths, zero new; 2,324 tested.
