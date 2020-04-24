Fifteen more people have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to today's update from the Indiana Department of Health.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 211. There were no new reported deaths. The number remains at four for Elkhart County. And 1,637 people have been tested.
St. Joseph County saw a jump of 40 positive cases, bringing its total to 515. That county also had another death reported, making 11 deaths total.
Other local counties's numbers include:
- LaGrange County — 19 positive cases, no increase; deaths remain at one; and 114 tests run.
- Noble County — 51 positive cases, up four; deaths remain at four; 266 tests run.
- Kosciusko County — 25 positive cases, up one; deaths remain at one; 450 tests run.
- Marshall County — 25 positive cases, no new cases; deaths remain at one; 353 tests run.
Statewide, there were 35 new deaths reported since Thursday, bringing the total to 741.
The IDH also reports 656 new positive cases statewide, with the total now 13,681.
So far, 75,553 people have been tested.
