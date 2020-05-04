Elkhart County's 13th COVID-19-related death was reported by the Indiana Department of Health Monday afternoon. That was an increase of one from Sunday.
Another 10 people have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Elkhart County, bringing the total to 321.
Here are today's numbers with the change from Sunday's numbers:
- Statewide — 20,507 positive tests, up 583; 1,151 deaths, up 19; 113,297 tested, up 4,471.
- Elkhart County — 321 positive tests, up 10; 13 deaths, up one; 2,462 tested, up 50.
- LaGrange County — 30 positive tests, up two; two deaths, zero new; 169 tested, up three.
- Noble County — 86 positive tests, up three; 14 deaths, zero new; 404 tested, up three.
- Kosciusko County — 37 positive tests, up one; one death, zero new; 633 tested, up nine.
- St. Joseph County — 668 positive tests, up 10; 20 deaths, zero new; 3,815 tested, up 100.
- Marshall County — 31 positive tests, zero new; one death, zero new; 485 tested, up 14.
