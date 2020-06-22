A lower increase of positive coronavirus cases was reported Monday in Elkhart County by the Indiana State Department of Health in its noon update.
Elkhart County had an increase of 22 cases, much lower than the past couple of weeks where numbers have ranged anywhere from 32 to 120. Elkhart County Health Department Health Officer Lydia Mertz said Monday that Sunday numbers released by the state can be lower because some labs that process tests are closed on Sundays.
Two deaths were reported, one in LaGrange County and the other in St. Joseph County.
Here are Monday's numbers:
Statewide — 42,633 positive cases, up 277; 2,363 deaths, up 13; 413,916 tested, up 7,317 with a positive rate of 10.2%.
Elkhart County — 2,625 positive cases, up 22; 38 deaths, zero new; 18,474 tested, a positive rate of 14.2%.
LaGrange County — 396 positive cases, up 19; six deaths, up one; 1,797 tested, a positive rate of 22.04%.
Noble County — 374 positive cases, up seven; 27 deaths, zero new; 3,362 tested, a positive rate of 11.12%.
Kosciusko County — 390 positive cases, up nine; two deaths, zero new; 4,104 tested, a positive rate of 9.50%.
St. Joseph County — 1,677 positive cases, up 15; 57 deaths, up one; 22,171 tested, a positive rate of 7.56%.
Marshall County — 365 positive cases, up six; three deaths, zero new; 3,553 tested, a positive rate of 10.27%.
