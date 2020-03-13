The Goshen News is making its coronavirus coverage available to all. Those who don't have subscriptions to the newspaper can access the latest cancellations and news coverage through the newspaper's social media accounts and website, which is goshennews.com.
"Our staff members at The Goshen News are residents of the local community and we want to make sure that factual, up-to-date information is available to our friends and neighbors," Roger Schneider, the paper's editor, said.
Usually the newspaper's news products are available to subscribers or through one-day access fees. For general news and sports coverage, those conditions will continue. But all news about the virus will be available to all without cost.
Anyone having questions about the virus can send an email to news@goshennews.com and the paper's staff will do it's best to include answers during our coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.