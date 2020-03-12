GOSHEN — The annual Goshen Founder’s Day Expo and Luncheon set for noon today at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, has been canceled.
The event draws hundreds of local business people who gather to hear Mayor Jeremy Stutsman’s state of the city presentation. There is also a mini-trade show where local businesses present their products and services.
“We’ve been in discussions with all the key leaders on this issue, and it’s just a decision we’ve been watching closely,” said Goshen Chamber of Commerce President Nick Kieffer. The chamber sponsors the annual event. “With the spread of the virus, putting 450 people in a room and exposing them to a risk ... We have no idea of it’s here, but I couldn’t do that in good conscience. So, it was just better to cancel the event right now, and we’ll regroup and go from there."
“As far as rescheduling, I don’t know yet,” Kieffer said. “We’ll have to kind of reevaluate that and see. And kind of like all the other events and things going on right now, we’re kind of hitting pause for a minute and seeing how things work as far as large gatherings. So, it’s just a precaution, and I think in the best interest of our members and their employees that would have been attending the event today.”
