GOSHEN — The sentencing for a Goshen man convicted of murdering a Goshen College professor and attacking his wife was pushed back about two-and-a-half weeks. His attorney cited COVID-19 restrictions as a reason for needing more time.
Winston Corbett, 25, was scheduled to be sentenced in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday, close to a month after his trial ended. But instead, the hearing focused on a request by Corbett’s lawyer to delay the proceedings into late January.
A jury convicted Corbett on murder and attempted murder charges the night of Nov. 12, following a nearly two-week trial where DNA evidence was the focal point.
Corbett was accused of killing Professor James Miller during a break-in and subsequent confrontation in Miller’s home along Wildwood Court in October 2011. Miller’s wife, Linda, was also attacked, and the two were stabbed and cut dozens of times. Linda Miller survived her injures.
The case went unsolved for seven years until investigators were able to connect a drop of blood to Corbett and match his DNA with it in October 2018. Corbett was arrested and charged and went to trial nearly two years later.
He faces up to 115 years in prison if he receives the maximum sentence for the conviction.
As Thursday’s hearing began, Judge Michael Christofeno addressed a motion filed by attorney Peter Britton on Wednesday, which sought to postpone the sentencing until Jan. 28.
“Counsel for defendant has been unable to communicate with defendant due to the restrictions temporarily put in place by the Elkhart County Sheriff due to COVID-19,” the document states. “Those restrictions have prevented counsel from conferring with defendant about mitigation evidence, defendant’s rights to appeal his conviction, and reviewing the presentence report with defendant.”
The filing also argued such a delay would protect Corbett’s constitutional due process rights.
In court, Britton said he hadn’t spoken with Corbett substantially since the verdict as in-person visitations with inmates were suspended at the jail due to the spike in local COVID-19 cases. He argued he didn’t think he could provide adequate counsel during the sentencing.
Britton noted he had worked to meet with Corbett via a video system, but said he’d had tech issues with other clients and pointed out the system often does not provide privileged communication. As a result, he hadn’t been able to discuss a pre-sentence investigation report with Corbett, evidence to present at the hearing or rights of appeal.
Britton noted that he understood the lockdown on Corbett’s jail pod was lifted Wednesday and that he could get permission to meet his client in person now.
Christofeno was not pleased as he expressed disappointment, and suggested that to meet with Corbett he would’ve had to wear an N-95 mask and follow protocols.
“This is not the time to be picking little nuances with COVID-19 protocol with me,” Christofeno said.
Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker opposed pushing the sentencing back to January. She preferred a delay of a week so Miller’s family can get closure, but she also didn’t want to be in a situation where Corbett’s defense was inadequately prepared.
“This family has waited long enough,” Becker said. “But we’re between a rock and a hard place.”
Christofeno granted the postponement request, but scheduled the hearing for Dec. 28, refusing to go into January.
Becker said she anticipated calling four witnesses for the sentencing while Britton suggested he would call possibly three witnesses, including Corbett.
