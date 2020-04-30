GOSHEN — The trial of a man charged with killing a Goshen College professor nine years ago was pushed back from this summer to the fall. The move, among other reasons, is aimed at giving the local court system time to return to a normal-enough state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winston Corbett’s trial was scheduled to begin July 6, but it was delayed until Nov. 2 during a hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

The 24-year-old from Goshen is charged with murder and attempted murder after professor James Miller died, and his wife, Linda, was seriously injured during a burglary at their home in October 2011.

Corbett, who was 16 at the time of Miller’s death, was arrested in October 2018 after police pursued a lead in the investigation. The case has remained sealed from public view since Corbett’s arrest.

During the hearing, Judge Michael Christofeno expressed concerns about the logistics of holding the trial in July while issues involving COVID-19 still exist. The discussion came as Indiana is cautiously looking to start loosening social restrictions in May.

The state Supreme Court, in an April 24 order, extended an emergency rule that includes suspending trials, certain deadlines and speedy trial requests, as well as urging more use of video during hearings and phone conferences through May 17. While the order calls on courts to look at expanding operations beginning May 18, it also puts jury trials statewide on hold until at least June 1.

With Corbett’s trial set to start a month after the suspension’s end, Christofeno wanted more time for court processes to rev back up and have kinks worked out.

“I don’t know when we’ll get back to normal. I think we’ll have to do jury trials in a way we haven’t been accustomed to before,” Christofeno said.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker and Corbett’s attorney, Peter Britton, agreed to move the case to November, which may provide more certainty the trial could be held without complications.

“Our biggest concern is to get a trial date as sure as possible,” Becker said.

She and Christofeno both noted members of Corbett’s family and Miller’s family plan to attend the trial, and that people would travel to Goshen for it. People are restricted from sitting in the courtroom gallery under current conditions.

Britton, who spoke during the hearing via a phone call, pointed out a high-profile case like this shouldn’t be subjected to trial and error.

Britton also supported a delay, saying his case probably wouldn’t be ready by July.

He indicated he was isolated for a couple weeks in March, and his duties as an attorney have been limited due to family issues. Those limitations included an inability to follow up with an expert who’s preparing a report for this case.

Since the trial was delayed by another four months, Becker requested hearings be held once a month until November to provide status updates on the case. Christofeno set June 11 for the next hearing.

Corbett appeared at the hearing via video conferencing system set up between the courtroom and a room at the jail.

INITIAL HEARING IN SHOOTING CASE

Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court, and defendants who remain jailed appeared via video as part of a procedure in place for about the past month to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Among the defendants, Rex Horton, 34, of Bristol appeared for an initial hearing in a shooting case.

Horton is charged with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder. He’s accused of shooting and seriously injuring 41-year-old Victor Kibit, of Goshen, outside the Speedway gas station at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20 on April 19.

Investigators said Horton was carrying a shotgun and contemplating suicide when Kibit drove up to him in a pickup truck. As the two spoke, Horton allegedly pointed his gun and opened fire on Kibit.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Horton’s behalf and appointed a public defender to the case.

Horton, who’s jailed with no bond, also sought a bond reduction, saying he wanted to get out to put his affairs in order. Christofeno took the request under consideration.

A Level 1 felony conviction in Indiana calls for a sentence ranging from 20 to 40 years with a recommendation of 30 years.

BAIL REVIEW

A $2 million bond will remain in place for Curtis Shank. The 47-year-old from Fort Wayne is charged with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting and injuring a man at the man’s home in the 12000 block of C.R. 42 in Millersburg in August 2018. The investigation found Shank allegedly had a contentious relationship with the victim and his ex-girlfriend, who was living with the victim.

Shank appeared in court for a hearing on a request to reduce his bond in the case. His attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, argued for a lower bond or a release on recognizance so Shank could better assist in his defense.

Majerek, who spoke via telephone, had indicated at an earlier hearing Thursday there are challenges communicating with inmates at the jail while the facility is locked down amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shank also stated he’s not guilty.

“I’m an innocent man. That’s all I can say,” Shank told the court.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer opposed the request. He said Shank has a “voluminous” criminal history and called the shooting egregious as part of his argument for keeping the bond at $2 million.

Christofeno agreed, citing Shank’s history, along with past probation violations and failures to appear in court, as well as concerns he would be a flight risk since the sentence would be significant if he’s convicted.

“It’s very extensive. And it goes into the state of Ohio,” Christofeno said of Shank’s criminal history.

He denied the bond request.

Shank was charged with attempted murder in January. He was then jailed in Elkhart County on a warrant in late March shortly after he was released from the DeKalb County Jail so he could resolve this new case.

INITIAL HEARING

Nicholas Strickland, 38, of Elkhart appeared for an initial hearing in one of the drug cases against him.

He’s charged with a Level 3 felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance in a case that was filed last November.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Strickland’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case, and took Strickland’s request for a bond reduction under consideration.

Strickland was arrested by Elkhart County police early Wednesday morning and jailed on charges of meth possession and resisting law enforcement in a new case. Police, in an affidavit, said he fled a traffic stop by driving an SUV through a yard and into a field along the 22000 block of C.R. 6 before crashing into a retention ditch. He then allegedly ran and tried to hide in some brush before he was caught.

In addition to the new charges, Strickland was taken into custody on warrants in two other cases — one of them was for the meth case for which he appeared in court Thursday.

In the other case, he’s charged with multiple counts of drug and weapon possession, as well as maintaining a common nuisance. That case was initially filed in December 2018 in Elkhart County Superior Court 2. Strickland was supposed to appear for a change of plea hearing last November, but he allegedly didn’t show up, court information shows.

The case is being transferred to Circuit Court to link up with the other drug cases against Strickland.