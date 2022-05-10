GOSHEN — An open house during First Fridays kicked off the celebrations for the Cora Dale House’s 10th-anniversary celebration.
Formerly known as the Elkhart County Clubhouse, the Cora Dale House, 114 S. Fifth St., is one of 300 Clubhouses in the world, including a few outside of the United States, focused on helping those with persistent mental illness rebuild their lives. Cora Dale was the fifth house in Indiana when it opened and now there are 10 including one in Elkhart and one in South Bend.
“The major focus for every Clubhouse is employment, and probably next to that is housing,” said Rich Meyer, director of the Cora Dale House. At the Cora Dale House, members help each other learn, gain employment, find housing, and build futures in whatever way they can.”
“It’s really great for a lot of people that come here,” said Crystal Stoddard, a member. “People here, they do take it to heart to help each other out. Some people may have difficulties and they work with us as best they can.”
Disabilities fall into a wide range and a variety of categories from mild to severe, meaning the problems members encounter can vary greatly. About 10% of people with psychological disorders also have a learning disability or a developmental disability.
“I have a criminal history,” member Tina Gingerich said. “A lot of people with mental illness do.”
Gingerich, who is not from the area, knew about Clubhouses from her travels, and so she knew she’d be welcomed, psychological disorder or not.
“Right now, I’m in a depressive state and I know that if I don’t pull myself by the bootstraps, and be around people, it could end very badly for me,” she explained. “I have a lot of things that keep me down and away from people and when you go out into society with a record like mine, nobody wants anything to do with you. ... Coming here, I get to hang out with my friends, and I can actually relate to people who can relate to me and that’s good.”
The Clubhouse also helps to provide her with resources and ideas for not only helping herself but helping others.
“I want to step out and help people with mental illness who have been accused of crimes that they did not commit. That’s quite an undertaking, and the Clubhouse is a really good support system saying, ‘You can do this.’”
'FELT ALONE'
Then there are members like Michael Double, who never learned to read, due to growing up in a time when schools didn’t quite understand the needs of learning disabled children.
“The teachers back then didn’t have time for one person and I felt alone,” he recalled.
“I had a teacher that came and I tried to tell them I couldn’t do the work,” Double said.
After testing, he finally made his way to Horizon Education Alliance in Goshen, where he later graduated, but he still struggled. He recalled going to the drugstore one day to pick up a birthday card and asking an employee for help choosing the card.
“It felt like she was laughing at me,” he said.
When his first-grade nephew began teaching him the things he was learning in school, Double realized it was time for him to go back and try his hand at learning to read and write again.
“When I started here, I had to start all over in kindergarten," Double said. "I would go home every night and write, read to my own self."
He’s learned to much that he doesn’t need help picking out birthday cards anymore.
“One day I walked in there and she was there and I walked up and I told her, “I don’t need your help — I did it!” he beamed. “It’s getting there, but I’m going to make it, I think.
Double has Cora Dale House to thank. The Clubhouse collaborates with Horizon, which provides education-level appropriate materials for each person interested in learning a new skill at the house, then Clubhouse members tutor each other using those materials.
“We’re a community,” Chris Torres, generalist at the Cora Dale House, said. ”It really feels like the people here are almost a family with one another. They care about each other, relax with one another, and just enjoy being here. That’s what makes the Clubhouse work. We really know each other on a personal level and because we know one another, we can support one another and hold each other accountable when things are not going well. It’s a community of friends that are here supporting each other.”
WHO WAS CORA DALE?
The Cora Dale House is located inside the home known to the Goshen Historical Society as Dale-Zook House. The granddaughter of the original owner J.M. Dale, Dorothy, lived in the home until 1996, but the Clubhouse’s new name reflects a lesser-known story of the realities of living with mental illness.
“We had no idea,” Meyer said as he explained the story of Cora Dale’s tragic life.
The house was built in 1889 by J.M. and Bessie Dale. J.M. died around 1905 and in 1909, Cora moved back from New York.
“Cora was a musician, a composer, a pianist and she had moved to Chicago,” he continued. When her father died, she moved back to this house and helped take care of her mother. Her mother died in 1918.
“Cora, at that time, was judged to be hysterical and mentally ill, and she was sent to Logansport, to the state hospital, where she spent the rest of her life,” Meyer said. “To a large extent, the family was ashamed. The family pretended she didn’t exist. They allowed people in town to think that Cora had died. They hid her letters under a floorboard in the house. She was ignored, hidden, and ignored by her family."
She spent 24 years of her life being held at the mental hospital. At the end of her life, she was buried in the family plot at Oakridge Cemetery.
“When we learned about Cora and her story, we said, ‘Cora could have used a Clubhouse. There weren’t any, but the house where she lived — the house her parents build — is a Clubhouse today. So we will remember Cora and tell her story and get her out of the shadows.’”
ANNIVERSARY EVENTS
The Cora Dale House is celebrating its 10th anniversary all month long with a barrage of activities. On Thursday, they’ll host a Walking Celebration Meal from 4 – 6 p.m.
Next week, they will be hosting a tea time every afternoon from 4-5 p.m. May 16-20. Each day will feature a least one long-time supporter of the Clubhouse, and present them with handmade clay mugs, made by one of their members. They will also be honoring five employer partners that week.
On May 21, the Cora Dale House will be having an anniversary party all day long. In the morning at Shanklin Park, there will be a 5K run/walk beginning at 8:30 a.m., and in the afternoon there will be an ice cream social in the backyard of the Clubhouse at 3 p.m. Membership the club is not required to participate in these anniversary events.
Eligibility is based on any history of mental illness throughout any time of life.
“To be a member of Clubhouse, you have to be comfortable acknowledging that you have a mental illness. We’re working to reduce stigma,” Meyer stated. “Here at the Clubhouse, we don’t ask anyone what their diagnosis is, but we do ask their doctor if the person is eligible.”
Members must be over 18 years of age. Membership is voluntary, free, and without time limits. The Cora Dale House is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and available for tours anytime during those hours. For more information, call 574-971-5210.