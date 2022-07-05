SOUTH BEND — The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will showcase a stainless steel-bodied 1936 Ford Deluxe Tudor Touring Sedan, courtesy of the Early Ford V-8 Museum in Auburn.
The car is one of six stainless steel-bodied 1936 Fords built by Allegheny Steel to promote the many uses of stainless steel. The six stainless Fords were distributed to Ford sales executives in each of its six U.S. regions. Of the six, just four are known to survive today.
The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by noted automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel. Special guest at this year’s Concours will be automotive journalist and historian Dave Kinney. Kinney is the founder and publisher of the Hagerty Price Guide as well as a senior member of the American Society of Appraisers.
The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm is co-presented by The JBS Collection & LaVine Restorations and will be held Saturday at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend.
The show field opens to the public at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.