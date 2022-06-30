Coppes home gets new life as B&B

The ribbon is cut on the newly opened The Coppes House Bed & Breakfast in Nappanee. In front, from left, are Randall Mast; Donna Persing; Emily Hostetler; Kenton Hostetler; Kara Miller; and Michelle Myers, president of Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce board. In back, from left, are Malachi Mast; Luis Escamilla and Justin Mast from Coppes Commons; Linda Mast; Thomas Mast; Pastor Don Rohrer; and Heath Yoder of Visit Nappanee Committee.