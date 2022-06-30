Coppes home gets new life as B&B

NAPPANEE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for The Coppes House Bed and Breakfast, 302 E. Market St., Monday.
Affectionately known as “the pink house,” the historic home once owned by Frank and Catherine Coppes and previously operated as the Victorian Guest House has now been given new life by Kenton and Emily Hostetler.
The Hostetlers partnered with the Thomas Mast family of Coppes Commons because they wanted to bring the Coppes name back to the home and honor its history. The Hostetlers opened the Farmhouse Inn in 2020.
The Hostetlers spoke before the ribbon-cutting. Emily said she “needed a job in 2020” and God put on her heart a house to use as a ministry and they heard there was a need for a bed and breakfast again in Nappanee because they had all closed.
She said they partnered with churches to hold missions and retreats for singles, youth and more at the Farmhouse Inn. Then she heard they could “get the pink house as a second B&B.”
Emily said the words that resonate with her are restoration, redemption and transformation and she feels those words all play a part in what they are doing.