GOSHEN — A Goshen man has died while serving a nearly 100-year prison sentence for murder.
Daniel Heflin, 30, died last week at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, the Indiana State Police announced Monday. Police did not release a cause of death. In a short news release, the agency said its criminal investigations division was contacted Thursday by the Department of Correction to investigate Heflin’s death. No further details were released.
Heflin was sentenced to 90 years in prison in September 2012 after he pleaded guilty to counts of murder and attempted murder in Elkhart County Circuit Court.
He had shot and killed John Staub, 26, of Goshen on March 22, 2012 while backing up a friend who was in a confrontation with another man in the 600 block of River Avenue.
Staub and his brother had gone to back up the other man, David Goble. The three were in a pickup truck when Heflin opened fire. Staub was injured and later died. Goble had also been shot with an injury to his leg.
In addition to Heflin, two men and a woman were also charged in connection with the case, including William Terry, who Heflin had gone to back up.
Heflin's sentence called for him to serve 45 years in prison on the murder charge, which was doubled with another 45 years with a criminal gang sentence enhancement. He was also sentenced to 30 years on the attempted murder charge, which was ordered to run at the same time as the murder term.
