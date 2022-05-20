Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. — Matthew 5:6 NIV
Spring is blooming all around us and, of late, I’ve had fun watching the progress of our new daffodils out front. First, I was counting sprouts, hoping against hope that they would flower; sometimes I was apprehensive. When our neighbor had a handful of blossoms first I got really concerned.
Last fall I labored for what seemed like hours planting numerous bulbs as I crawled and scooted through cold puddles. That wasn’t fun. But I’m now enjoying the fruits of my labor. A couple of weeks ago we had a few striking golden blooms waving their heads atop sturdy stems. Then slowly the others began to open as the weather warmed. As they were progressing, I wanted them to be further on the journey; I like things now — and I really like more. I’m becoming more aware of my more and now tendencies.
My appetite for something that isn’t quite there yet runs deep. I often want to taste something before it’s done baking — or before I even have the supplies to prepare it. When I’m hungry, my stomach does the talking — and it speaks very loudly most of the time. Sometimes it tells me to eat more and eat faster, even though I know I’ll feel more full if I simply slow down. I’m working to pay deeper attention to this, but old habits run deep.
Recently I pondered a quote by well-known author Rabbi Harold Kushner. He asked a noteworthy question: “Am I ruled by appetites?” When I read this I was struck by it because I tend to want to eat in-between meals. And I recognize that I tend to be an emotional eater. As I considered this I began to ask myself, what other appetites I might be ruled by?
• The appetite to be in control. I get frustrated with the weather going up and down. But climate is certainly something completely out of my control. So recently I’ve simply sighed and considered which jacket to take along, considering the vast fluctuations.
• What about my appetite for instant gratification? How many times have I wanted things done yesterday, when in reality I realized later, life was a whole lot better having walked through the journey of getting there? Thankfully, my patience level is improving — most of the time.
• I’m also aware of my appetite for wanting to put my own needs before those of the common good. Recycle? Well, why do that? It’s a pain. But if I don’t do my minute but significant part along with others, the realities of our world being overrun with trash will be a sad certainty much sooner.
• I’m also aware of my appetite for getting defensive even when I know I’m in the wrong. My tendency is to want to stand up for myself. But I repeatedly need to step back and admit others have it right. My doing that just a bit quicker is crucial in my relationships, too. However, eating humble pie is not one of the things I have an appetite for. Ha!
So perhaps God is simply teaching me through all this hunger stuff. I’m hungry now for the next floral burst of the season (at our place that likely will be irises, which have spread wider over the past five years). And I’m hungry as I write this because bread is baking and its fragrant scent wafts wildly through the house.
Maybe my hunger just needs to be rechanneled. My hunger for deeper relationship with God continues to expand. Last night my husband and I spent time weeding the daffodil bed together. Working side by side on various chores continues be a part of our relationship growth as well.
I find that my prayer life is enriched as I use photography as prayer. Multiple shots of the daffodil bed in progress have been forwarded to a dear friend. Taking pictures of Our Creator and Sustainer’s unending beauty is part of my deepening prayer journey. When I can expand my connections with the Holy right in my own yard I believe God smiles.
Thankfully God is still teaching me every step of the path. Perhaps that is why God has given us many ways to pay attention to hunger’s multiple facets. But now it’s time to taste my freshly baked oatmeal soda bread, which is finally finished baking and ready to be sliced. Yum!