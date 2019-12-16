GOSHEN — Several new vehicle purchases for the Goshen police and fire departments were approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members first approved a contract with EBY Ford Sales for the purchase of three new police patrol SUV vehicles for the Goshen Police Department at a per-unit cost of $39,059, for a total contract price of $117,177. The contract also includes a subsection allowing for the total number of vehicles purchased to be decreased should the city desire it.
Delivery of the purchased vehicles is set to occur within 16 weeks of the award of the contract.
In addition, the board voted to rule a second bid for the project, submitted by Burnworth-Zollars, to be unresponsive due to not meeting all of the required aspects of the contract proposal, and rejected the bid, thus leaving EBY Ford as the sole bidder for the contract.
Next to be approved was a contract with Horton Emergency Vehicles of Grove City, Ohio, for the purchase of a new ambulance for the Goshen Fire Department at a cost of $292,421. The contract includes the purchase of optional equipment for the ambulance, such as a left side squad bench, a drawer stack with counter top, Pioneer side scene lighting and a fridge for medication.
Delivery of the new ambulance is set to occur within 300 days of the award of the contract.
Rounding out the related approvals Monday was a contract with Kelley Chevrolet of Fort Wayne for the purchase of a 2020 Tahoe for the police department at a cost of $37,510.
Delivery of the new Tahoe is set to occur by April 5, 2020.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the resignation of Bruce Nethercutt as an active paramedic with the Goshen Fire Department. He will continue his duties as a fire captain on the department’s B-Shift.
• Accepted a bid for the sale of a city-owned property at 1215 Hickory St. submitted by Habitat for Humanity in the amount of $6,500. The bid will be forwarded on to the Goshen Redevelopment Commission for review and a recommendation.
• Approved a $11,200 contract with Dano’s Painting LLC to construction three structures, one at Violett Cemetery and two at Oakridge Cemetery, aimed at providing a roof over fuel tanks to keep rain and snow from filling the secondary containment areas around each tank and to secure the fuel tanks to prevent unauthorized access.
• Approved a resolution establishing a new project coordination contract with the state authorizing the use of up to $5.5 million in federal funding for the ongoing Wilen Avenue Reconstruction project from Rock Run Creek to Sixth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.