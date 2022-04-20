GOSHEN — A new study aimed at exploring how best the City of Goshen can continue to grow and develop heading into the future is set to launch later this month.
During their meeting Monday afternoon, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a $99,000 contract with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. for services connected to the city’s Strategic Growth Plan.
“This project is something that Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson and I have been working on for probably close to nine to 10 months now, if not a little longer,” said Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board. “It started with just some conversations and recognizing that the city of Goshen, we’ve done an excellent job of infill projects. So, if we’re going to continue to grow as a community, we wanted to look at how is that best suited, and where we should be looking about going.
“So, everything from looking at ground types, to where our utilities are, how we’re going to be stretching departments, all of those types of things will be factored into this report,” he added. “And it’s also going to entail some work from Ball State University, David Terrell and his department (the Indiana Communities Institute, or ICI). So, it’s going to be a pretty intensive and big look at our community on how we grow from here — and if we should, probably. I imagine that’s going to be in there, too.”
SCOPE OF WORK
As approved, the contract includes three phases of work. They include:
• Phase I: Engagement and Assessment at a cost of $50,000;
• Phase II: Market Analysis at a cost of $29,000; and
• Phase III: Development Strategy at a cost of $20,000.
“The city of Goshen staff will be critical collaborators for this project to provide expertise in each of their fields in addition to practical experience with the development process of the city,” Abonmarche said of the study’s scope of work in a provided statement. “Before the official phases commence, Abonmarche/ICI will conduct a session with city staff to review and finalize initial planning goals and objectives, the work plan and schedule, and the steering committee participants and expectations.”
Speaking to the steering committee, Abonmarche noted that the committee will be established by the mayor to help review, finalize and execute the engagement strategies, but also to provide guidance and feedback throughout the process.
“The mayor will appoint the steering committee,” the statement notes. “Possible participants would represent the following organizations, boards, or community groups or have the following areas of expertise: real estate, developer, schools, construction, chamber of commerce, local businesses, nonprofits, board of works, plan commission, city council and Goshen city staff.”
Abonmarche noted that a short kick-off meeting with the steering committee will be held later this month to officially launch the study.
ENGAGEMENT AND ASSESSMENT
Under Phase I of the project, Abonmarche will lead the assessment process with support, as needed, from Ball State’s Indiana Communities Institute, the steering committee and city staff, while the ICI will lead community engagement efforts with support from Abonmarche, the steering committee and city staff.
“A diverse and inclusive planning process will result in a more widely accepted and authentically Goshen-centered plan,” Abonmarche said of the engagement portion of Phase I. “Various touchpoints with the community will be deployed throughout the entirety of the planning process to help inform, consult, involve, and/or collaborate with residents. A deliberate and concentrated effort in this early phase will especially help facilitate understanding, gather perspectives, and build trust for future work.”
It was noted that a final engagement plan is pending steering committee input, though the general idea is to pursue numerous engagement activities such as community input sessions, a web-based survey and focus groups over the course of Phase I.
As for the assessment portion of Phase I, Abonmarche noted that it will lead the assessment of existing conditions to gain an understanding of opportunities and constraints for expanded growth of the city.
That analysis, which will likely take place concurrent to the engagement portion of Phase I, will include the following: reviews of existing city plans, studies and programs such as the city’s Comprehensive Plan, Bicycle & Pedestrian Master Plan and Transportation Improvement Plan; reviews of infrastructure conditions utilizing existing information on locations, capacity, expansion plans, etc., and discussions with city staff; utilizing existing maps, data and discussions with city staff to identify environmental conditions that may constrain development; and reviewing existing zoning and land use patterns and trends by utilizing data and discussions with city staff.
MARKET ANALYSIS
Under Phase II of the project, a market demand and economic opportunities analysis will be conducted to assess existing and future market conditions for residential, commercial and industrial development.
“ICI and Abonmarche will both provide components of the market analysis, according to their particular strengths,” Abonmarche noted.
As planned, the market analysis will include things such as: trends in population growth and demographics; an analysis of current supply and past absorption trends for various development types; assessment of demand for office space, retail, housing and industrial markets in Goshen, Elkhart County and the region; five- and 10-year forecasts of demand for a mix of land uses; and analysis of acreage, infrastructure and public resources needed for growing or desired development types.
DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY
Utilizing the results of the previous two phases, Phase III of the study will produce a strategy that includes a conceptual land use plan and recommendations for attracting and preparing for desired commercial, residential and industrial development, according to Abonmarche.
As planned, the strategy will include the following:
• A scoring matrix to prioritize development opportunities;
• A land use map that includes growth area and visually illustrates the desired future land uses and corporate boundaries for the city;
• Identifying areas that should be targeted for public open space preservation or park development;
• Recommendations for appropriate public investment;
• Recommendations for innovative incentives to support desired development; and
• Implementation steps for the strategy, including priorities, sequencing and budgets.
In addition, it was noted that Phase III of the study will also include at least one public meeting to review the draft plan, which will be conducted as part of the overall planning process.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Monday, board members:
• Approved the hiring of Eduardo Osoria, Huntley Davis, Tanner Warlick and Max Harmon as probationary patrol officers with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the temporary closure of the alleys to the east and south of the Goshen Theater from June 6-10 to allow for the restoration of brick work on the building. The closure will take place during daytime hours only, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Approved a request by Interra Credit Union for use of the city’s Powerhouse parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 20 and 7:30 a.m. to noon May 21 for the bank’s annual Shred-It Days event.
