NAPPANEE — Plans for the new Nappanee Art Center moved forward when a contract was awarded at Monday’s Board of Works meeting.
R. Yoder Construction was the lone bidder on the project to renovate part of the building at 253 W. Market St. into a working art center.
This is a joint project between the Redevelopment Commission and the Nappanee Arts Council, with support from the city. Some of the exterior renovation includes replacing the siding to match the siding at the Nappanee Center and adding an artistic truss over the entrance. Interior renovation includes adding men’s and women’s restrooms, a new pottery room and art room. Once completed, visitors will be able to watch artists at work.
R. Yoder Construction bid $203,950 on the project. Mayor Phil Jenkins said he and the city attorney would finalize the contract with R. Yoder Construction.
ROOFING QUOTES RECEIVED
The board received two quotes to repair roofs on two different city-owned buildings. The first was to repair the roof on the EMS building. Two quotes were received, one from Love Contractors, Nappanee, for $96,800 and the other from R. Yoder Construction for $178,425.
The board will take the quotes under advisement with plans to award the project at the July 27 meeting.
They also received quotes for repair on the roof at the water shop. One bid from Upgrade Commercial Roofing, Nappanee, was for $26,385 and the other from Tru-Kote Roofing Systems, Elkhart, was for $33,248.
Water Superintendent Gale Gerber wanted the record to show they did solicit three quotes, the third from Ace Builders, Nappanee, who did not respond. The mayor said the same was true for the EMS building.
The quotes were also taken under advisement to award at the next meeting.
STAHLEY DRIVE PROJECT
There was discussion on the pay application submitted for the Stahley Drive project. Mike Reese of The Troyer Group explained they were submitting the pay application all at once upon completion. The pay application was for $460,393.20 from Niblock.
He said there was one warranty item — seeding the grass in the fall.
“If we pay in full what’s our leverage for them to come back?” Jenkins asked.
While Reese said they typically don’t hold retainage for landscaping, Jenkins replied that’s one thing they always have issues with.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer agreed and stated they have held retainage for seeding and landscaping in the past and have had to use it. He said they’ve withheld 200% in the past just in case they would have to hire someone else to do the work and the rates are higher. He told Reese the city has had to do that in the past.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann explained that in the event they would have to hire someone else, he’s not sure the line item amount of $10,875 would cover it.
“There’s not a lot of grass there now, I’m not sure someone else could come back and do it for that price,” he said.
Both Reese and Street Superintendent Brent Warren said they weren’t sure how retainage would work because it’s a Community Crossing Grant program. Brent said all he knew was that they were told the project couldn’t be closed until it’s paid in full.
The board approved paying the contract minus 200% or $21,750 unless they discover they’re not allowed to do so, at which point they’ll withhold the line item amount of $10,875.
TOWNSHIP FIRE CONTRACTS
The board approved fire contracts for the townships for 2021 with no change from last year. Only Union Township Trustee Ken Miller attended the meeting virtually but the mayor said he’d spoken to all four of them.
The Union Township contract identifies boundaries for the fire department, which is different than for EMS, but the contract remains at $12,850. Locke Township is also $12,850.
Jefferson and Scott Townships each have an additional $1,500 for the renting of the South Side Fire Station for a total of $14,350 for each township.
K-9 PROGRAM
Police Chief Steve Rulli asked the board’s approval to re-instate the K-9 program. He said when the last officer left and they sold the dog, that money came from sources outside of taxpayers funds and there was money left. Additionally, some private businesses have reached out offering to help financially.
Rulli said he kept the equipment for the K-9 and F.M. K-9 offered them a dog and trainer for $1,200, which is normally $1,500. “It wouldn’t cost the taxpayers anything,” Rulli said.
Scheumann asked about the vehicle for the K-9. Rulli said the department retained it and the equipment and kennel. He admitted there’d be an additional cost to install it, but the funds they have should cover it.
Rulli said F.M. K-9 is expecting 20 new dogs from overseas and training school is staring in September, so now is the time to start the process.
Jenkins told the board they’d set up the contract with the K-9 officer, similar to what they do with other police officers so the cost of the K-9 is protected. The board gave Rulli the go-ahead to start the process.
MEDICAL WASTE
The board approved entering into a contract with Affordable Medical Waste with the changes recommended by the city attorney.
Hoffer said he had an issue with the auto-renewal clause on the three-year contract.
“We don’t like to do those; it creates a burden on the city,” he said. “It’s much easier for the vendor to come back when the contract is due to renew.”
He also advised adding the standard clause that the renewal of the contact is subject to available appropriation by the council, which is standard for all multi-year contracts.
The agreement states they will charge $55 per pick up and plan to pick up every eight weeks. EMS Chief Jim Sumpter Jr. said they used to dispose of their medical waste at hospitals but were informed they can no longer take it.
In other business, council:
• Approved a request by a representative of Millwood Construction to close Jackson Street from Centennial to Van Buren Streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week and a few hours next week as necessary for work they’re doing at Nappanee Elementary.
• Approved pay application No. 2 for the Walnut Street Dumpster Project for work completed through June 30 at a cost of $144,063. They are working on completing a punch list.
• Approved pay application No. 1 for the Northwood Water Tower project for $13,968.
• Approved a sewer connection at 26266 C.R. 54.
• Approved the emergency purchase of an air conditioning coil for the EMS building at a cost of $4,311, which Sumpter hopes will be covered by insurance.
• Heard Phend & Brown is repairing the road, curbs and fixing landscape on John Street at a cost of $20,395.
• The fire chief thanked the community for the support of the first drive-through only fish fry.
